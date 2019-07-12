Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July 2019

Our Seminole Jr. Anglers Teams had an outstanding 2018- 2019 season! With more top 20 finishes from our teams of anglers than all others in the Central Florida area, congrats to all of the hard work these teams and boat Captains put in to make our program a power-house of those competing in the state wide B.A.S.S and FLW Team events. Having watched this program grow with both numbers of teams and local talent has been nothing short of amazing! Having one of our team’s win the “Team of the Year” is OUTSTANDING and huge for the future growth of our program! It has been an honor to coach and manage this group of young anglers and thanks to all of the support we get from local business owners, parents, boat Captains and product suppliers – we can’t do this without your help and participation.

To end the year, the Seminole Junior Anglers joined together to celebrate their awesome season with a fun filled day by the pool. The teams celebrated with a fun cookout and awards were given out for the season. The team of Bryce and Davis DiMauro were awarded with some great Oakley products, including apparel, book bags and sunglasses. The teams are now focusing their efforts on up-coming out of state tournaments.

The teams of Dylan Westhelle/Joey Bloom, Noah St. Pierre/ Devin Been, and Bryce DiMauro/Connor DiMauro are all headed to the FLW High School World Finals in Florence, Alabama in June. Later in the summer, Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle and Bryce DiMauro and Davis DiMaruo will compete in the B.A.S.S. High School Championship on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee. We look forward to sharing the outcomes with you as these anglers compete for national championships. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance in Sorrento, FL for sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.