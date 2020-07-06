Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July 2020

How can you stay safe, social distance, and not get sick during this terrible pandemic? Fish more often! It has been a very difficult time for most everyone. The majority of the past 90 days has been spent at home with your family. Many events, shows, tournaments, and activities have been either canceled or postponed. A number of families have either been affected by this virus or have been overwhelmed with work and layoffs. It has been a very trying time for all most everyone. Let us all hope the ‘normal’ returns soon.

Bass Fishing has been put on hold for Seminole Junior Anglers. Our tournaments in March and April were canceled. Our student anglers have been practicing when possible and waiting for their next event in May out of Camp Mack / Lake Kissimmee.

Teams Kinyon and Ashley, Dunn and Thornton, DiMauro and DiMauro, and Wyndam and Lawrence all had great tournaments. Kinyon and Ashley came in 9th place with just over 18 lbs. It was a slug fest for sure. It took over 20 lbs to hold a spot in the top 6 at the weigh-in. Most fish were caught offshore in Lake Toho along weed edges. Finding the right scattered hydrilla in about 4-5 ft of water seemed to be the ticket. Fishing a spinner bait, Chatterbait or speed worm through the grass was working for most teams.

Our next event is our State Tournament on Lake Seminole. June 12-15. We have 5 teams competing in this event. The goal is for one of our teams to place in the top 4 to qualify for the National Tournament in October this year to be held on Kentucky Lake. Seminole Junior Anglers have already qualified two teams for this event: DiMauro/DiMauro and Wyndham/ Lawrence. These two teams will represent the state of Florida in this huge National tournament. Wish them the best of luck!

At this time, I’d like to say thank you to our Seniors! What a pleasure it was to coach you all this last year of your high school fishing. Wishing the very best congratulations to: Zach Temperly, Davis DiMauro, Grady Wyndham, Caleb Kinyon, Grayson Ashley, Lewis Przystup, and Macon Kinder. Good luck to you all in the next chapter of your lives.

If you would like to sponsor a team heading to Nationals in October, please contact Dave DiMauro. 407-353-4575 A big thank you to our sponsors and boat captains – We couldn’t do it without you all!