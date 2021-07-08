Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July 2021

Your Seminole Junior Anglers went to the Florida Bass Nation High School State Championships on June 11-13, 2021, on the north end of Lake Okeechobee. Our squad was represented by Thomas Wright and Hunter Blevins, McKenzie and Dalton Bailey, Shane and Ethan Jones, Drew and Kamden Bradstreet, Bryce DiMauro and Justin Lawrence, and Dalton Dunn and Jon Thornton. These 6 teams represent nearly 10 percent of the entire field. Thomas and Hunter already qualified for Nationals with BASS Nation and three of these teams also fishing the World Finals with The Bass Federation High School (TBF) on Lake Hartwell next week.

A big congratulations goes out to team Thomas Wright and Hunter Blevins for a 7th place finish in the State Championship and McKenzie and Dalton Bailey who qualified for Nationals with a 6th place finish in the State Championships. Team Wright / Blevins double qualified for Nationals on Lake Chickamauga in July/ August 2021. We will be well represented by these two teams. We had two other teams in the top 25 and other two teams in the top 30. It was a fantastic tournament for all our teams. The fishing was particularly good for mostly all 106 teams in the field. The bite seemed to be shallow in the morning and then a little deeper toward mid-morning and afternoon. The Kissimmee grass and mixed reeds is where we seemed to find most of our bigger bites. The blue gills seemed to be drawing the bigger bass into this grass. A mix of baits seemed to be working best: swim jigs, senkos, and a speed worm produced most all of our bites throughout the week. The lake is getting lower each day and I think it is helping the bite a little bit.

We would like to thank all our sponsors at this time for their generosity and commitment to our club: Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando, Boat Tree Marina, Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Kysek Coolers, Onyx Life Jackets, Starbrite Products, Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, Iron Rock, Sun Ray paving, B&B Jigs, Oakley Fishing, Steve the Scrap Guy, and so many more that have given their time and resources. If you would like to make a donation to our 501c3 program, please contact David DiMauro – Director Seminole Junior Anglers at 407-353-4575. Thank you from the team – these young men want everyone to know they are grateful.