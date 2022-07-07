Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July 2022

Wow! What an amazing year your Seminole Junior Anglers have had thus far. Our state championship in June had 6 out of 9 SJA teams qualify to fish this prestigious event. The championship was held on the St. John’s River out of Palatka. We had an amazing finish with three teams in the top 25 and one team came in 4th Place. Great job to our entire SJA team, parents, captains, and sponsors. With our great finish the Seminole Junior Anglers have been awarded the Florida Bass Nation Club of the Year – with over120 Clubs and more than 300 plus teams competing.

The team of Bryce DiMauro and Justin Lawrence anchored our state squad and Bryce caught the Big Bass for the high school state tournament at just over 9 lbs. This team also won the South Trail Championship and the Spring Trail Championship. Bryce was also selected as All American for Team Florida. Another huge congratulations goes to Dalton and Mackenzie Bailey who came in top 20 in Florida, and qualified for nationals. Congratulations also to Kam and Drew Bradstreet who came in top 25 in Florida and qualified for nationals.

Our national tournament will be held in August of this year on Lake Harwell, South Carolina. Team Florida is represented by more than 20 high school student anglers across the state. We want to congratulate senior SJA angler Jack Thorton for being one of three anglers selected to receive a scholarship for $2,500 provided by Florida Bass Nation High School Tech Fund, John Mobley Scholarship! Seminole Junior Anglers is a 5013C not for profit organization. We are asking for donations to help with related tournament and traveling expenses to get these captains and student anglers to Nationals. This event will be televised on FS 1 and we have many social media and jersey branding opportunities for corporate partnerships. If you know of a friend or business, please have them reach out to me, Dave DiMauro at dave@dbgpromotions.com or (407) 353- 4575.