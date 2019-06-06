Seminole Junior Anglers Update – June 2019

The final tournament of the Seminole Junior Anglers’ season brought a ton of excitement and recognition to our teams – life’s lessons are learned in many ways. When you see these young men, make sure and congratulate them for their hard work and dedication!

In early May, Seminole County’s High School Fishing teams battled it out on Toho for the BASS State Championship. This event brought over 120 teams from around the state to crown a state champion and give out 2 more national championship bids. This tournament was the finale for the 5 teams from throughout the state that were qualified and in the running for the team of the year race for Florida. The teams had rainy, windy conditions for two days, but the teams stuck it out and were able to come away with some astonishing results. The team of Davis and Bryce DiMauro were able to catch 21 pounds on day one, followed by 23 pounds on day two giving them a two-day total of 44 pounds – enough weight to be crowned State Champions! – congratulations Davis DiMauro and Bryce DiMauro! These brothers were also in the running for BASS team of the year and won! DiMauro brothers weren’t the only Seminole Junior Anglers team to have an outstanding tournament. There were 4 SJA teams that finished in the top 12. Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom finished 4th with 37 lbs., Devin Been and Noah St. Pierre finished 8th with 31 lbs., and Austin Riggs and Justin Rosser finished 11th with 29 lbs. It was a spectacular finish to a year. Seminole County Junior Anglers Win Big!

Next up, will be the National events on Lake Pickwick in June, and Kentucky Lake in August. Using funds raised from generous sponsors, donors, and the St. Johns Bass Bash fundraising tournament, we will be sending the top three teams from Seminole Junior Anglers to fish the FLW World Finals in Florence, Alabama. This is a huge event that typically has over 350 boats. The team of Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle will also be fishing the National Championship event held at the same time from their bid received by placing 1st in the State Championship earlier this year. We will end the summer in Paris, Tennessee fishing in the B.A.S.S. National Championship with the teams of Davis and Bryce DiMauro, and Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle.

We would like to take the time to congratulate all our graduating seniors this year: Dylan Westhelle, Joey Bloom, Devin Been. We would like to thank you for all your dedication to the organization and wish you the best in your future endeavors that you take in life.

Thank you to all who all that support our organization including Portside Marine, Rothrock Marine, Down To Fish, Bully Dog, Casting for Kids, and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Thank you to our supporters, boat captains, and sponsors including Instant Insurance who sponsors this article to share the accomplishments of the next generation of anglers.