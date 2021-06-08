Seminole Junior Anglers Update – June 2021

Summer is nearing and the hot temperatures and water temps will group up the bait and the bass will begin to start moving deeper. A good bite can be had shallow, early in the morning but go deep in the afternoons. A shad spawn is happening in some Central Florida lakes too. I was recently on the Winter Haven Chain and we stayed on a large group of fish for about 30 minutes. The schools of fish will try to surround the bait and feed until the bait breaks up. Try throwing a prop bait or skitter walk style bait early in the mornings, then when the sun gets up a little higher try using a fluke or a suspending jerk bait. I am confident you will land some nice fish using these techniques.

I would like to give a big shout out to our SJA Fishing Team. This year we had a young group of high school anglers, but each one of our teams did an outstanding job. We qualified 6 out of 7 teams for the High School Florida Bass Nation tour State tournament on Lake Okeechobee. The night of Champions dinner will be on June 11. This state tournament is on June 12 and 13. The top 14 teams will represent the state of Florida at the National Competition held on July 30 – 31 and August 1 on Lake Chick in east Tennessee. We have already qualified one team (Wright and Blevins) and hope to qualify 5 more! If you would like to help sponsor a team to get to states or nationals, please call me – David DiMauro (407) 353-4575, Director Seminole Junior Anglers. It takes a lot of resources to get these teams to south Florida and East Tennessee for these last two big events of the year. Our club tries to help families that qualify with lodging, fuel, tournament fees, and food costs. Thank you for all your support in recent years. We could not do this without the support of so many.