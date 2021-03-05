Seminole Junior Anglers Update – March 2021

The 2021 Seminole Junior Anglers’ St Johns River Bass Bash is in the books. It was a huge success – 31 teams launched at 6:45 am Saturday February 13, with light SW winds and overcast skies. Temperatures were in the upper 70’s but rain was lurking. By 10:00 am many anglers waited out the heavy rain bands under the I-4 Bridge. The rains lasted about hour or so and then the anglers got back to work. Some fished right through the showers. The bite seemed to be a bit slow in the morning hours but after the rains ceased the fishing turned on. The fish seemed to be moving up to the shallows to spawn and quite a few monster bass were brought to the scales. The St Johns River and Lake Monroe have dropped nearly two feet in about the last month meaning the fish have less places to hide since the pastures are now dry. Some of our anglers said it was like shooting fish in a barrel. Once you found a productive area, you just camped out there and caught bass. We had 20 teams out of 31 bring in a 5 fish limit. Many others had 4 fish to their bag, fishing was excellent. After the weigh in, our anglers ate some incredible Huey Magoos chicken tenders and some got lucky with raffle tickets and 50/50 chances.

The day was filled with great support from our volunteers, friends, and supporters of Seminole Junior Anglers. We could not do this event without important sponsors. A big thank you to Boat Tree Marina for allowing us to use their facility for the last 8 years! Coastal Angler Magazine is another great partner to SJA. Their support and partnership is invaluable. $7,000 has been raised for the 2021 SJA teams who qualify and travel for state and national tournaments.

Thanks Sponsors! Kysek Coolers, Huey Magoos, Power Pole, Onyx Life Jackets, Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, Steve “The Scrap Guy”, The Wooten Family, DBG Promotions, Vexan Rods, Airport Chrysler Jeep Dodge, all our SJA Parents, and Volunteers, and Captains!