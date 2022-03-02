Seminole Junior Anglers Update – March 2022

I hope everyone started out this year in grand style and I’m praying that everyone has caught their personal best offshore, inshore, or freshwater fish in the first three months of this New Year. One of my resolutions for 2022 was to remember how the Seminole Junior Anglers arrived here. Thank You seems trivial, to show gratitude in words unworthy. But I’d like to start out by saying a sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped our Seminole Junior Anglers in their most recent tournament fundraiser. We absolutely could not do what we do without the help of some great friends, corporate partners, volunteers, and supporters of our organization. Let me first say thank you to Coastal Angler Magazine. To this amazing staff and Phil Wolf, who allows us to write a monthly column and do our fundraising event turnkey, many thanks! To Gumbo Wars for their great generosity and years of support to our club. To Boat Tree who graciously hosts our event on the St Johns River, to Kysek Coolers, Airport Chrysler Jeep, Dodge, PowerPole, Steve “The Scrap Guy”, Oakley Sunglasses, Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, AFTCO, Star Brite, Onyx Life Jackets, PVA Central Florida, RNF Marine, B&B Jigs, Tuskawilla Bass Masters, Aloma Church and all our SJA sponsors, captains, parents, volunteers and personal friends of this club – THANK YOU!

The proceeds all go to helping our families with club travel, lodging, and fuel costs. During summer months, we compete in both our National and State tournaments. The funds raised will help to get some of our families to these bigger events. I always promise to represent you well and compete to our highest level. Please call me with questions about our club. Dave DiMauro, Director SJA 407-353-4575.