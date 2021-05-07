Seminole Junior Anglers Update – May 2021

Spring is in the air. The clocks are back to normal now and the fishing is really getting good. We also have more light in the day to hunt down those fish. Most of the Central Florida area lakes are experiencing a short transitional period. Most of the fish have spawned out by now and begin to move off to points and weed lines. Not a bad idea to hang around those spawning areas and go slightly deeper.

Cover more water by throwing some moving baits. A speed worm, jerk bait, or rattle rap might be a good option right now. If you like to slow down, try a Carolina rig in a little deeper water. Move this rig slowly on the bottom. Finding a nice shell bed is perfect for this type of set up.

Our SJA team is in the top 10 for Club of the year with Florida Bass Nation High School. We have had a rebuilding season with losing 7 seniors last year. This new squad is young, but they can fish! We have three teams in the top 25 for team of the year too. Our goal this year was to get 5 teams to States on Lake Okeechobee on May 7 & 8. Right now, we have 5 teams qualified: Dalton Dunn and Jack Thornton, McKenzie and Dalton Bailey, Drew and Kam Bradstreet, Justin Lawrence and Bryce DiMauro, and Thomas Wright and Hunter Blevins. Congratulations to these teams!

Our biggest goal this year is to send 3 teams to Nationals in August. Right now, we have only one team qualified: Thomas Wright and Hunter Blevins have made it to Nationals. They also qualified for the World Finals in June. Way to go guys! If you’d like to sponsor a team to go to States and Nationals, please contact Dave DiMauro 407-353-4575. We are a 501c3 organization.