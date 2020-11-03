Seminole Junior Anglers Update – November 2020

The 2020-2021 season is in full swing for the Seminole Junior Anglers! Our squad is made up of 2-man teams from Seminole County Schools and one team from Lutz, FL. Oviedo, Lake Howell, Hagerty, and International Community School are the schools that our anglers attend. We are always looking for great additions to our squad if you know someone. A big shout out to the new teams of Hunter Blevins and Thomas Wright of Lake Howell High School. They started out with a bang – coming in 7th place with over 17 lbs. at our recent Okeechobee South Region Tournament. Also, the team of Kamden and Drew Bradstreet of Lutz, FL. They were our most consistent team of the weekend with almost a 14 lb. average on both days of our tournament weekend. To say that Okeechobee has been a little bit stingy recently is an understatement. Don’t get me wrong, some teams sacked them good. The winners had nearly 20 lbs. each day…but most of the teams had trouble catching 12 lbs. a day over two days. The high water has a lot to do with this.

The fish are moving around every day. The bait is scattered as well. A lake the size of Okeechobee, the bass have many more places to go. It seems easy to find smaller 2 lb. fish, but the larger fish seem to be on the move. The pattern is still the same right now. If you find the moving water, the bait fish, and clear and clean water – you will find a consistent bite. I would like to thank our sponsors for helping to keep our teams on the water. A big thank you to: Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Airport Chrysler Jeep, Waterstone Mortgage, Oakley, Starbrite, Kysek coolers, Sun Ray Paving, DBG Promotions, Iron Rock, Primer Construction, and many more! If you would like to make a contribution to our SJA organization, please contact Dave DiMauro 407-353- 4575 or email dave@dbgpromotions.com.