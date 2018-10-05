Seminole Junior Anglers Update – October

In August, the Seminole Junior Anglers held their season kick-off informational meeting and registration night. For the 2018-2019 season, we will have 26 Anglers and 13 teams representing our organization. There are lots of returning anglers, but also several new faces. We look forward to watching each of these anglers grow their knowledge and experience in competitive fishing.

The season will start off with a B.A.S.S. event being held on Lake Okeechobee October 6th and 7th. The anglers look to start the season off with solid finishes, and anglers Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle look to defend their Team of the Year title for Seminole Junior Anglers. Joey and Dylan have now won three consecutive Team of the Year titles within the Seminole Junior Anglers and have also recorded a 2nd place Team of the Year finish in the B.A.S.S. State series and a 22nd place National finish.

This is a powerhouse team to keep an eye on. They will be going into their final year of high school with their eyes on having the top spot for four consecutive years. The following weekend, the Seminole Junior Anglers will volunteer at the Gumbo Wars event at Fish on Fire in Orlando, Fl. This is a fun event we enjoy helping with every year put on by Anglers for Conservation to raise funds to support AFC and other Orlando area youth fishing programs. We will finish our October events with another B.A.S.S. tournament on Lake Toho on October 20th. This will be a B.A.S.S. Central Regional Event and teams from across the state will be competing for valuable points in the trail.

Finally, the date has been set for the 3rd Annual St. Johns River Bash Fundraising Tournament. The event will be held February 9th at the Boat Tree Marina on Lake Monroe. Visit SeminoleJuniorAnglers.org for more information on how to register for the fishing tournament, public is invited this is an open event.

This fishing tournament will also include awesome raffle prizes, and local vendors from around the Central Florida area will have booths set up for the whole family to enjoy! All proceeds will benefit our high school anglers to pay for tournament entry fees and travel expenses for the 2018/2019 season. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.