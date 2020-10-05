Seminole Junior Anglers Update – October 2020

Our 2020-2021 Season began in typical 2020 fashion…with a crash! We struggled to catch black bass on the north end of the St. John’s River. The river this time of year is difficult to say the least. We had no trouble catching jacks, lady fish, snappers, and redfish. However, the high school team anglers learned many valuable lessons. Our target largemouth bass seemed to be hunkered down in the riverbeds. This time of year, on the north river the shrimp are starting to run. Ultimately, the fish were feeding in the back of creeks and on shell beds. With all the rain, the north river currents are swift. Our teams struggled to get a consistent bite.

We have higher hopes for our next event in early October on Lake Okeechobee out of Scott Driver. The fishing has been off a little there too because of the high water but the water temperatures should start to come down and the bait should be plentiful. This event will be our coming out party. The kids are excited about catching a monster bass on this famous fishery. In the past, the month of October has treated many of Seminole Junior Anglers’ teams very well. We would like to welcome two new teams to SJA this year. Kamden and Drew Bradstreet and captain Jason Bradstreet out of Lutz, FL and Thomas Wright and Hunter Blevins out of Lake Howell High School. Both teams are going to work hard to help SJA reach all their goals for this season.

Best of luck to two SJA teams who will be representing the State of Florida at the BASS High School National Championship later this month at Kentucky Lake in Tennessee, our own Florida State Champs Bryce & Davis DiMauro and Grady Windham & Justin Lawrence. We will be pulling for them and hoping they can bring back some trophies to Florida.

We would like to thank all our sponsors who continue to help our teams this year. New sponsors included: IronRock, Waterstone Mortgage, Fish 1:17, Dunn Family, Abu-Garcia-Berkley, Onyx, Kysek, Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Starbrite, Oakley, Airport Chrysler Jeep Ram Dodge, Shimano, Lew’s, and EcoPro Tungsten.