Seminole Junior Anglers Update – October 2021

Welcome to Fall – maybe. I was recently spending some time on the river and couldn’t help but notice the water temperature. It was 78 degrees at 7:00 am and quickly reached 84 by noon time. The river is a bit cooler because of the current and deeper depths. This brings me to my main point. Pray for a cooler fall season. It will help our bass fishing get off to a great start. The bait will start to group up again when the weather cools off and the fish will begin to feast and get ready to move a bit shallower. I love to fish a top water bait in the morning time and maybe even get a few bites on a frog. There is nothing more exciting than to watch a bass devour a top water bait. With all the rain we are getting, look for moving water and run offs too. These are great ways to get a few extra bites during your next trip out.

Our Seminole Junior Anglers kick the season off in Palatka – North St. Johns / Lake George this week. It will be tough as usual for most teams on the river in September. Our squad this year has four returning teams with a lot of tournament experience and 6 teams that will be new to tournament team fishing. We are very excited about this year and can’t wait to see what new year brings.

Thank You sponsors! A special thanks to our Platinum Sponsors: Sun Ray Paving, All Terrain Tractor, Atlas Rehabilitation, Florida Equipment Rental, Airport Jeep Chrysler Dodge, Gary Smallwood Century 21 Realty, Gumbo Wars, B3 Construction, All About You, LLC, and our friends at Coastal Angler Magazine. We could not keep this high school team on the water without the help of these fine organizations and our community partners.

Dave DiMauro – Director – Seminole Junior Anglers