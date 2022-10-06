Seminole Junior Anglers Update – October 2022

Our Seminole Junior Angler 2022-2023 campaign kicks off on the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes! This year we have some new anglers going after big fish in our group: team Brady Biles and Patrick Bartolotta and team Ben Brackett and James Crews. We have some other partner changes too. Bryce Balentine will be fishing his senior season with Bryce DiMauro. And the final adjustment is Nathan Bennett will be fishing with Austin Mairena. Please help us wish these young anglers a safe, productive, championship season!

Our Seminole Junior Anglers program is comprised of teams from Orange, Seminole, and Lake Counties. We have a super group of intelligent, talented anglers. Our work is cut out for us this year, as we try to repeat the Florida Bass Nation Club of the Year. We will be traveling all over the state of Florida this year in pursuit of this championship title.

Our squad will fish Lake Seminole, Lake Okechobee, The Harris Chain, Palatka and Trout Creek on the St. John’s River, and a few other stops. It will take commitment and consistent dedication to repeat as champs this year. If you know of a high school student who loves to tournament fish, has a boat, and a committed captain and partner – please contact Dave DiMauro or Phil Wolf. The mission at SJA is to have fun on the water while competing at a high level in hopes to transition into a college angler. We couldn’t attempt to accomplish this without the continued help from our amazing sponsors: Airport Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Prime Construction, Massey Services, AOK Networking, DBG Promotions, Steve “The Scrapguy”, Gumbo Wars, Florida Rental Equipment, Stanley Roofing, Everglades, Winter Park Roofing, Osceola Adventures, Oakley, Mud Hole, American Outdoor Living, BMoore Fishing, Hinckley Electric, and so many more. We are a 501C3 non-profit organization. If you have questions or need more information about donations or joining us at our next meeting, please contact Dave DiMauro 407-353-4575.

Seminole Jr Anglers started the BASS HS Nation season off with a BANG!! Winning the event on the Winter Haven Chain and 2 other team place in the top 10 of over 125 teams…..Lets GO!!

First Place: 24.71 lbs five fish Trever Lane and Gage Judson

Fifth Place: 15.99 lbs five fish Bryce DiMauro and Bryce Balentine

Seventh Place: 15.41 lbs five fish Brady Biles and Patrick Bartolotta