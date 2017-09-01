September 2017 Jig and Fly of the Month

Fly of the Month:

A fly for all times. The 1.5 Polar Fiber Brush Minnow. This fly is tied with the new polafiber brushes, which makes it bulkier and push more water. We also tie it in the 3-inch brush, if you are looking for a little more size. Great for all species of fish from fresh to salt. This time of the year I typically throw the smaller size to match the baitfish. Come check them out at the shop.

Jig of the Month:

September’s jig is one of our new Octopus Squid Jigs in bright orange-yellow. Size shown is 1 ounce. Size range goes up to 6 oz. for deep water. This color has really become popular for grouper around the Dry Tortugas. Come check them out at the baithouse.