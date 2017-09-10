September – A Great Month to Fish

September is a great month to fish in Upstate NY. The salmon fishermen on Lake Ontario are having one of their best seasons of late, forecasting an explosive salmon run. Our weather the last few years has been quite pleasant during late summer and early fall, so keep your boat in the water this late season and enjoy a magical time of year to fish. Walleye have been biting well all season on Oneida Lake and all over the state, and that great fishing should just get even better as water temperatures subside.

The King George Derby on Lake George is a great venue to enjoy the late season. This year’s event is in September, a perfect time when the lake crowds settle. This year, salmon have been added to the prize categories, and this should correspond with an optimal time to pursue these aerial acrobats.