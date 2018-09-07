Shaking off the Cobwebs: Make the Most of your Time on the Water

By Ryan Wilson

A few months ago, I wrote an article encouraging Carolina anglers to get out and tackle the rewarding challenge of summertime fly fishing. However, based on August Fly sales at the Shop, I’m guessing that the bulk of us let the fly rod gather dust. We grabbed a cold beer and waited not-so-patiently for October. Well, October is almost here and our Delayed Harvest streams will soon be full of fish and full of water. For those of you who chose not to spend the summer casting to big Smallies or small wild trout, it’s important to shake the cobwebs off and get back to fishing shape.

The number one barrier between anglers and fish, is time. I’ve never met an angler who claims to have as much time to fish as he likes. Our time is precious and has become increasingly over-extended by the pace of the world. While no time spent fishing is ever wasted, there are some steps that you can take at home, to get the most out of your limited time on the water.

Fly rods and reels are not super complicated pieces of equipment, but they still need basic maintenance to perform their best. Rid your rod of accumulated dirt and grime with Windex and a microfiber cloth. Clean your line by letting it soak in warm, dish-soapy water and then dry with a microfiber cloth. Clean and lubricate your reel using a degreaser and some gun oil – I prefer Ballistol as an all in one option.

It’s also important to check waders and boots for issues. No one wants to find out about leaky waders while waist deep in the Tuckaseegee River. You can find pinhole leaks by turning the wader inside out and spraying a fine mist of rubbing alcohol over them. Holes will appear as dark spots on the material.

Make time to organize that fly box and inventory terminal tackle. Discard flies that are busted or rusted and take inventory of your favorite patterns. Toss out old leader and tippet material. A good rule of thumb is: if the brand has updated their packaging since you bought it, your tippet is too old. Make sure you have reliable nippers & clamps and check for tears in your net.

A great way to ensure that your gear is in tip top shape is to bring the whole lot to the local fly shop and have one of the pros help. Most shops will be happy to perform basic service on your equipment and will make sure you have the right tools for a productive trip.

Don’t discard the importance of keeping your skills sharp either. I prefer looking silly practicing my fly cast in the front yard, to looking silly on the river with poor technique. Work at casting to targets at different distances and around obstacles if possible. Also don’t neglect your knots. A weak knot game is one of the most common, yet preventable time wasters that I encounter. Practice makes perfect and there are no shortcuts. Try perfecting a new knot while sitting in front of the TV.

Of course, if you really value your time on the water, the absolute best way to build your skill set is to spend a day with a guide. Not only will you have a memorable experience, you will learn a host of new skills and techniques. An experienced guide will have technical insights and practical adjustments that will help take your fishing skill set to the next level. Rest assured that an early season guided day will pay dividends throughout the year.

Regardless of your experience and skill set, if your fishing muscle has atrophied since May, I encourage you to consider these basic exercises before getting back on the water. By doing some prep work, you’ll spend less time fumbling around and you’ll have a better and more productive fishing experience all season long.