Shallow Water Rewards

Capt. Travis Freeman

Hello everyone Captain Travis here from Steady Fishing Charters in Everglades City. Ready to tell all my fellow fisherwomen and fisherman what all the big fish in the 10,000 Islands area are biting on and when they are feeding the most! It’s officially winter time now that we are coming into early December and the water is cooling down very fast and getting saltier and saltier in the backcountry of the Everglades, so this means more and more redfish, trout, tarpon, and snook will be moving into the darker shallower backcountry bays looking for warmer waters and moving through the creeks as well looking for anything from live white bait, shrimp and crabs to feed upon. This time of the year, I like to cast a soft 3” paddle tail with a red or white 1/8oz jig head fishing in anywhere from 2ft to 5ft of water. As far as plugs I always use a sinking black back mirror lure 3 to 4” And of course live shrimp are always a great bait to use both in the backcountry and the near shores of the Gulf. I have recently started catching more and more triple tail and permit as the water gets cooler in the Gulf and along the near shores. Both a low rising tide and a high falling tide have been very productive for myself and all of my clients. So, make sure you give us a call @239-285-2971 or check us out @Steadyfishingcharters.com and book your trip to catch that fish you’ve been dreaming of!

Steadyfishing@yahoo.com

Facebook: @steadyfishing