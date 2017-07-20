Sharks in the Surf

By Chris Beardsley:

I know I’m not alone when I say that I really like fishing for sharks. They can be caught on virtually any cut or live bait and fight as well or better than other “more desirable” game fish. Sharks are opportunistic feeders and can be caught offshore as well as inshore, and fishing for them in the surf can be a lot of fun.

In most Gulf waters, sharks are plentiful. Unbeknownst to beachgoers, they often occupy the same warm water where swimmers frolic. On a recent trip to the Gulf, I was summoned from the surf by frantic family members when a respectable shark was seen swimming in the same trough I happened to be in. No harm was done. The good news is that the majority of sharks pose little threat to humans.

While moderate casting distances make shore fishing appealing, it might be considered bad form to land a shark where others are swimming. Be aware of your surroundings and, if necessary, find a more remote location to avoid spookin’ the kids. Generally speaking, the sharks you will target range from 3 to 4 feet and often feed on small fish and crustaceans. Your favorite 7-foot medium to a medium-heavy rod and 5000 series reel combo will work perfectly.

Of course, there are as many opinions regarding bait as there are fishermen, but when it comes to sharks, cut bait is a favorite. I prefer a 3-inch, skin-on ladyfish fillet while others prefer blue runners or frozen squid. A common rule of thumb is, “the larger the bait, the larger the fish.” So gear selection is critical. A 2/0 circle hook is the smallest I will use, and a steel leader provides good insurance.

On the other hand, larger sharks are caught in relatively shallow water too, and their close proximity to shore can make for some exciting fishing. If you plan to target the big boys in the surf, just remember that these are large, powerful animals that require the use of proper gear and utmost respect before, during and after the catch.

For sharks starting at 5 feet, an 8000 series reel with 65-lb. braid coupled with a stout surf rod, 7/0 hooks, and single-strand steel leaders are a minimum starting point. It is important to understand that landing and releasing the fish as quickly as possible greatly increases its survivability post-release. You will do yourself and the fish a great service by researching which sharks are in your area and what equipment to use.

I once read that fishing for sharks was reserved for vacationing Midwesterners and included a tidbit questioning the region’s collective manhood for doing so. Before I could get too offended, it dawned on me that one – I am from the Midwest – and two – I do like catching sharks! I am still trying to figure out how this affects my manhood, but in the meantime, make way because I’ve got a bucket of cut bait, a steel leader and some hungry sharks to feed!



Chris is a freelance writer from Wisconsin with an obsession for all things saltwater. He does most of his fishing on Florida’s Forgotten Coast.