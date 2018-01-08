January’s “Best Bet”

Early Winter Freeze Triggers Sheepshead Feeding Frenzy at Ocean Inlets

By Terry Newsome

The weather last winter was one of the mildest on record here in Northeast Florida and produced some of the best inshore saltwater fishing in decades! Weather conditions last January with above average air temperatures and warmer than normal water temps created optimal fishing conditions for local anglers targeting a variety of species. In fact, local surf fisherman enjoyed the best fishing in recent memory as huge schools of pompano and whiting spent “winter” closer to the Northeast Florida region instead of migration to south Florida. However, for January 2018, the weather conditions are forecasted to be much different. Typically, January is the coldest month of the year with low temperatures averaging 41.9 degrees (F) and high temps averaging 64.2 degrees (F). (The average ocean temperature in January at the Mayport jetties is about 56 degrees.) With the record early winter freezes we experienced in December, Meteorologists are predicting colder than normal weather patterns will continue in Northeast Florida throughout the month of January. This is good news for avid sheepshead fishermen!

BEST BET FOR NORTHEAST FLORIDA

In early January, look for moderate to large sized redfish “pods” to be tightly-schooled and feeding on “warm” mud flats in the upper reaches of major saltwater feeder creeks (Brown’s Creek, Clapboard Creek, Hanna Mills, Sister’s Creek, Shad Creek, Chicopit Bay/Mt. Pleasant Creek and Sherman Creek.) Arrive at your favorite creek fishing spots when low-tide is around 1:00PM (when the mud-flats are fully exposed to the sun) then “sight-fish” the flats for schooling redfish during incoming tide. Massive schools of small speckled trout (up to 15”) will be “stacked-up” at Nassau Sound near the southwest (old fish camp) bank between the two A1A bridges. Perfect for wade fishing, you can catch dozens of trout in 3 to 4 feet of clean water using your favorite DOA ¼ once “shrimp lure.” (I prefer the DOA Pearl/Redhead #310, Root beer/Gold Glitter #304 and in low light conditions I like the Nite Glow #305!)

There is no doubt that trout and redfish action will be good this month but your BEST BET for catching quality fish in January is to target the illusive, hard-fighting sheepshead! In fact, massive schools of 2 to 4-pound sheepshead have converged around area inlet bridge pilings, dock pilings, oyster bars, rock piles channel markers and the jetties in the lower St. Johns River and ocean inlets. The bridge pilings at Nassau Sound, Ft. George Inlet, St. Augustine and Fernandina are local favorite “hotspots” for catching your limit. In calm conditions, the jetties at Mayport (riverside and ocean side,) St. Augustine and Fernandina can produce big numbers of sheepshead up to 10 pounds. (Currently, the minimum size limit for sheepshead is 12 inches and the daily bag limit is 15. Currently, the state record is 15.2 pounds.)

CATCHING SHEEPSHEAD CAN BE CHALLENGING

Sheepshead fishing is one of my favorite types of inshore fishing and the month of January is one the best times of the year to catch your limit! If you have not had the pleasure of targeting and catching sheepshead, I must warn you that sheepshead fishing is perhaps the most challenging “type” of inshore saltwater fishing you will ever experience! Seriously, I have personally filmed and witnessed two experienced “seasoned coastal anglers” fishing side-by-side using exactly the same fiddler crab bait… using almost identical rods, reels and tackle… dropping their fiddler crab baits down to the exact same piling only a few inches apart. One fisherman caught their limit of 2 to 4-pound sheepshead and the other fisherman did not catch ONE fish (from the exact same spot!) This type of fishing can be frustrating, but if you employ certain time-tested techniques and strategies, it can also be extremely rewarding.

First, sheepshead feed on barnacles, crustaceans (shrimp,) mollusks (oysters, clams and scallops.) They use their specially adapted (human like or “sheep” like) incisors (front teeth) and crushing molars to feed. Sheepshead use their front teeth to scrap barnacles from pilings then crush the barnacles with their molars (to extract the nutrients) and finally they “spit out” the shells. Fiddler crabs also feed on barnacles and oysters so naturally, a feeding sheepshead will quickly inhale a fiddler crab (as an easy snack,) quickly crush it (to extract the nutrients) and then “spit out” the shell. This happens in a split second and it is almost impossible to “feel” the bite! (If you do feel the bite, it is already too late!) Mastering the art of effectively and consistently catching sheepshead takes time and patience… but it is worth it! Sheepshead fishing can provide non-stop action so get ready for a fish fry!

TIPS FOR CATCHING SHEEPSHEAD

• Fishing near ocean inlets is your “best bet” for catching larger sheepshead in the 2 to 4-pound class and up to 10 pounds or more.

• The bridge pilings at Nassau Sound, Ft. George Inlet and St. Augustine are local favorite “hotspots” for catching your limit.

• In calm conditions, the jetties at Mayport (riverside and oceanside,) St. Augustine and Fernandina can produce big numbers.

• Fish clear water with slower moving current. Scout and select your fishing spot at dead low tide to look for best structure.

• At low tide, look for bridge pilings with significant barnacle (and oyster) growth which will attract more feeding Sheepshead.

• Generously “chum” your fishing spot periodically with fresh barnacles (scrapped from pilings) to attract the larger sheepshead.

• Use a metal scrapper with the handle bolted inside a 10-ft. PVP pipe (to reach lower underwater barnacles attached to pilings.)

• For bait, use live fiddler crabs (larger males with a “big claw” work best,) other small crabs, clams, sand fleas or small shrimp.

• Use 30 lb. braided line, a 10” leader, a 1 to 1 ½ oz. egg sinker, a #7-barrel swivel and a #4 wide-bend bronze hook.

• Use a 7-ft. medium-action rod (Ugly Stik GX2 or Tiger Series) and a medium sized bait caster or spinning reel (Penn or Okuma)

• Fish just off the bottom. Keep your line tight for better feel. Slowly raised your line 12 inches. Set a hook with ANY vibration.

Thank you for the privilege sharing a few sheepshead fishing tips with you. I hope you catch a ton of sheepshead this month! Be safe and enjoy the great outdoors!