Shrimping Forecast – April

We continue to enjoy great success shrimping in both Volusia and Brevard County. The first full pull bell rang in Edgewater Florida at the end of February. It was not long, and the bell was ringing March 1st for Oak Hill the most popular place in Volusia. Brevard has struggled since December and finally March was the turning point and shrimping enthusiasts were pulling 2-3 gallons out of Railroad Bridge. It has its magical moments and it has its disappointing moments. A couple of nights has produced shrimp for the Mather’s Bridge folks. Their season starts later in the year. Titusville has completed the repairs on their North pier electrical problems. The reports from the pier are getting better. You have to go to know. There was much doubt this season would be plentiful due to Hurricane Irma, but I always believed the season would arrive.

The popular area this year has been Edgewater vs. Oak Hill. The catfish and bait fish have been a problem on most nights causing light blackouts. The water remains warm and murky. This year has been more challenging requiring a tight game and a solid skill set. Light deployment strategy has proven to be a critical skill to combat the biologicals covering up our lights and killing our light fields. If you’re a boater, head to Edgewater CM 70-75. If you launch from the Edgewater ramp, go ½ mile South and anchor up CM 55-57 east side of channel. Edgewater is much less chaotic than Oak Hill ramps and navigating the sea of boats. The commercial guys have retired their big wing nets March 1st, so the flow of shrimp should be much improved in Oak Hill. April the shrimp are getting smaller in Oak Hill. This may be the last full month of the season for Volusia (shrimp are abundant at 4 inches and less). Intel changes daily, for up to date reports, join the Facebook group, “Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks” a safe place to learn.