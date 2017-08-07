Shrimping Forecast – August

The winter shrimping still has pockets of activity for people with heart who frequent Titusville pier. The Melbourne area has been inconsistent but the hardcore still line up and take their places at Eau Gallie and Mather’s Bridge. You just have to love those that will stand for hours and take their chances to get a meal. Anglers are reporting alligators and sharks in the Indian and Banana River area. The bad news is small pockets of shrimp are bring caught in these dangerous areas. The Daytona summer shrimp has been a bust with small ones being reported around High Bridge.

Central Florida cashed in on these beasts from December to May during the winter months. Normally we hear activity in South Daytona by now. It is possible this could just be a late season or this can mean, no season. The warm waters, an October hurricane, and millions of white shrimp making a winter wrong turn into Central Florida spells uncertainty.

The scallops are going off! Crystal River is reporting large meat. Steinhatchee is crazy with frenzy and they are reporting large meat. We have found ourselves in a shrimping lull between our summer and winter season. We have been struggling the last 4 years to get back into summer white shrimp patterns. This year was predicted to have both quantity and size back in 2016. Now, we sit and wait. It won’t be the first summer shrimping season where we had to tow to Welatka and Palatka, Green Cove or Shands Bridge in Jacksonville. They had a great season last year. Shrimping can change overnight so keep the faith. For up to date intel and reports, join us on Facebook at the “Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks”.