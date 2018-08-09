Shrimping Forecast – August

We are in the hottest part of the summer, but we have so many things to enjoy besides the lack of shrimp dipping. Scalloping is going off in Steinhatchee and Crystal River! Limits were reported in all areas during opening week. Folks were bringing as many people along for the trip to increase the boat limits (10 gallons per boat, or 2 gallons per person). The outgoing low tide is best. Popular areas are South of Steinhatchee. The Pepperfish and Horseshoe areas are a great place to start your hunt. Always buy hot spot maps for scalloping trips and the marina’s will mark the spots on the map for you.

The rain has caused flooding in the upper St. John’s river putting the skunk on cast net shrimping. Locally, Ormond’s High bridge is a skunk, S. Daytona is a skunk, and Palatka in the N.E. Region is a skunk. It is not likely we will see a summer shrimping season in Central Florida. The Jacksonville area will turn on later summer and we all end up towing the 2 hours to the grounds. Work North of lake St. George (CM 69) near turkey isle when timing meets opportunity. This will be one of the top hot spots to keep an eye on for harvest development. The winter shrimping season just does not want to end. Titusville pier North side near Cracker Jacks been getting 25-50 shrimp during ideal conditions. Reports from South Brevard is the shrimp are small a flip flop from previ- ous years when they were pull- ing jumbo shrimp teasing those who love Oak Hill smalls. Oak Hill surprised many by giving up Brevard size large shrimp for half the season. If you want to chase big blue crabs while in Homosas- sa on your scalloping trip, steam up Hall’s river and use a landing net to dip them out of mud. For daily intel and reports join us on Facebook, “Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks”.