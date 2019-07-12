Shrimping Forecast – July 2019

Winter shrimping ends with full pulls in Volusia and North Brevard County. The hot weather and aggressive mosquitoes are enough reason to hang the nets up. However, reports are coming in for S. Brevard from trappers and Eau Gallie Causeway and Mather’s Bridge – popular hot spots to catch large brown pink and white shrimp. In early June we saw strong yields from land trappers as well as dippers off Mather’s Bridge. Titusville Pier at the Max Brewer Bridge has not conceded the end of the season and still makes the journey of hope on the planks worthwhile. Reports are coming in from Fort DeSoto on the west coast. There the season has started. These are all normal pockets and it confirms our sport continues to be sustainable despite the health of our juvenile nurseries.

The million dollar question this month is whether or not S. Daytona to Flagler see a summer white shrimp run this month. The flotilla will build just north of Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange. Fall in line with the flotilla that will be cruising between S. Daytona (Big Tree area) between CM 42- CM 51. All eyes will be on Flagler County inter-coastal from CM 7 through 12. Summer shrimping yields higher numbers 3 days before a full, new and blue moons and 2 days after. This is the 5th year rallying hope for the summer shrimp to get back into a summer pattern for quantity and size. Reports are coming in for nice size white shrimp in the Northern St. John’s river.

