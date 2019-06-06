Shrimping Forecast – June 2019

The winter shrimping is officially over in Volusia and North Brevard Counties. Your best chance to catch a few more stragglers would be in Titusville chasing a South or West wind. However, a good East wind might get you a few if they are still hanging around. All eyes turn towards S. Brevard and the delicious Causeways that are producing hit or miss triple digit dipping for large and jumbo shrimp. The most popular place is Mather’s Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach. Another popular place is the 192 Causeway in Melbourne and the Pineda Causeway. The word on the streets is Melbourne’s Eau Gallie Bridge is a producing some small action after a 2018 skunk along the catwalk under the east side of the bridge. If you’re an Oak Hill die hard, the nights are sticky, the skeeters are miserable, the bait and catfish are a nuisance and the shrimp are small. The West Coast of Florida shrimp run is turning up, and the #1 hot spot is nearby Tampa Bay at Fort DeSoto. The sizes are impressive this early in the season. The average counts have been 50+ to triple digits. Most Central Floridians who love to shrimp are preparing for the opening of the scalloping season June 15th for Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach areas, and July 1st for Crystal River and Homosassa Springs near shore waters. Scalloping requires a snorkel, boat dive flag, and net bag to put them in as you collect them in shallow water. A saltwater license is all that is required. Check the regulations before you go at MyFWC.com. For up to the minute what is going on in the crustacean genre, join our FaceBook group, “Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks”.