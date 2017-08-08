“Sister City” Seafood Pasta

A pasta inspired by Naples, Italy.

Ingredients:

12 each: clams, shrimp (peeled and deveined), scallops

1 pound bucatini pasta, cooked

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, sliced

1 pint yellow and red grape tomatoes

4 tablespoons basil, torn into chunks

½ cup white wine

½ cup water

1 pinch chili flakes “more if you like spicy”

2 lemons, halved

First steam the clams open, with the ½ cup of water and a little salt and pepper, in a pot with a lid, reserve liquid. In a non-stick pan over high heat, add the EVOO, season the shrimp and scallops and add to the pan, brown on both sides, next add the garlic and lightly brown, add the grape tomatoes and let them blister, a couple minutes should do. Now add the wine and reduce for a couple minutes, add the clams with their juice, the pasta, basil and chili flakes, season with salt and pepper and cook until bucatini is coated with all the liquids and seafood is cooked through. Serve family style or divide into four bowls, garnish with lemons.

Corey Heath is the Executive Chef for both The Dock Restaurant at Crayton Cove and the Riverwalk Restaurant at Tin City where he has worked for over 10 years. Chef Corey can be contacted at chefcoreyatcraytoncove@gmail.com.