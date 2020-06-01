By Joe Sheaffer

I’m often asked by friends and fellow anglers how to retrieve certain lures. Through the years I have simplified the type of lures I’m using and their presentation. There are lures and situations when a fast or erratic action will work best, but if I had to describe the way I primarily retrieve most of the lures, it would be “Slow and Steady”. Preferring power fishing, covering water and making long casts, the lures and presentations I prefer fit that style. I have a ton of confidence with a jig and paddletail or swimbait. Making a long cast and a slow steady retrieve allows me to cover large areas with a lure that stays in the strike zone longer. Basically, after the cast, simply lower the rod tip and start retrieving. Obviously conditions play a role in the presentation. Depending on depth, current, wind and structure choose a jig that will work best in each condition. The weight of the jig is usually the key. In light current, shallower water, hard structure and grass, a lighter jigs work best. Heavy current and deeper water requires a heavier jig. I have found a slow steady retrieve works very well with a spoon and slow retrieve and light twitches work very well with a weedless jerk Shad. I use an occasional plug, like a wake bait or suspending twitch bait and the slower presentation works very well. I recall this story quite often, when I moved down here a few years ago and catching redfish was a challenge. I couldn’t figure it out and was very frustrated. One day, sticking with a jig and paddle tail and a slow retrieve, I caught a couple. Since that day I have great confidence catching redfish, snook, trout and other species. Sure there are times a faster retrieve is more effective, but when it is tough, slow it down and you may be pleasantly surprised. Good luck and keep casting.