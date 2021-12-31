By Diogo Yamada

There are many different qualities between the different brands of rods available on the market. Some qualities you will only find in super-premium brand rods. However, the prices of these rods follow the quality and the material used.

As a first rod for the beginners of Slow Pitch Jigging it will not need such a high investment.

We can divide slow pitch jigging rods into three categories, for different needs:

1) Beginner:

Because they are more sensitive, they are also more fragile. Slow pitch jigging rods break more easily when not used at the correct angulation or with inappropriate fighting techniques. For this first reason, until the angler adapts to these differences in the use of the rod, I always recommend entry level and less expensive rods with the basic characteristics, that is: a good resilience on the blank, a comfortable handle and good quality guides that support the high abrasion of multifilament lines.

An excellent suggestion for this category is the Kanabo Stick XL stick from Oni Works, with a suggested value of $199. This rod has all the necessary qualities including FUJI Reel Seat and FUJI SIC guides for you to start in Slow Pitch Jigging.

1) Intermediary:

Intermediate rods are manufactured in series but already have all the characteristics of high-end rods, such as high modulus carbon blanks, with a high resilience that provide greater control in deeper waters and stronger marine currents and better guides.

As an example of rods for the intermediate category, I can indicate the Temple Reef Gravitate and the Maxel Risk Player 60.

2) Advanced:

With experience comes the challenge of fishing in deeper waters and catching fish that in a normal situation would be practically impossible to catch with such light material.

For this category it is already necessary to use a very specific and very sensitive stick. High end rods are craftsmanship, with material of excellent resilience, sensitivity and finesse. Always using the best blanks, guides and components available on the market.

Another characteristic of the high-end rods is the adaptability in different sea conditions. They adapt perfectly to any difficult situation, such as strong currents, cross currents and deep waters and also adapt to the angler, being able to be applied from fast, punchy, long, slow and soft movements. Among the high-end rods, we can mention the desired Deep Liner Logical 60 and the Garage Nagi Cross Border.

There are also other models of slow pitch jigging rods for different uses and conditions, requiring several pages of text for a more detailed explanation.

If you want to learn more about Slow Pitch Jigging and other Japanese Fishing Techniques, come to visit Diogo Yamada at The Fisherman`s Hut, in Bradenton, Florida or check out the website www.thefishermanshut.com