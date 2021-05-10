Small Tackle Shops Big on Service

To get local info that you can trust – it’s the small tackle shops where you should spend your hard-earned dollars. The small shops would love to share some local info for the exchange of some of those bucks. Yes, it is much harder to compete with the big box stores who buy at prices lower than the little guys. Most small shops tell us that the big guys can sell their products with a small margin cheaper than we can even buy them from the distributor. Personal service is where the small shops shine. We visit these shops each month to drop our monthly issue and to get updates on how the local bite is going. In most cases the owners are always there to greet us.

Fishing related businesses all need new clients and repeat business. What you will get locally is honest info, a decent price for what you are buying and typically good parking, decent traffic, and the small stores will have what you are looking for in stock. Oh, did I mention most are close to where you will be fishing.

Many of these small shops still exist. Some you drive right bye and don’t even know are there. Here’s a mention for some local shops within our 4 county Central Florida magazine footprint – they’re close to some of Florida’s fishing hot spots.

Bitter’s Bait & Tackle in Longwood, 1 block north of SR 434 on US 17/92 is packed with fresh and saltwater tackle. Bitter’s staff is always willing to help you find what you are looking for and share precious local fishing information. Down to the south in St. Cloud is WoJo’s Bait & Tackle at the corner of SR 192 & Kissimmee Park Rd. This small store is loaded with freshwater inventory plus lots of saltwater tackle and frozen baits, and of course live bait for freshwater fishing. Just to the west at downtown Kissimmee Lake Front Park is Big Toho Marina, Mark’s new store serves the best breakfast sandwiches and burgers on the lake, with lots of live bait and a large freshwater inventory right next to the launch ramp. To the north in Tavares on the east side of US 441 is Lakeside Bait and Tackle. You have passed this for years on your way to the Harris Chain and Buzzard Beach launch ramp. Stop and visit with the owners Mark and Heidi Bass for the latest info on what is biting on the Chain. Back to the east in Debary and right on the St. John’s River is Highbanks Resort & Marina, boat rentals, live bait, gas, cold beer and freshwater inventory. A must stop in the fall and winter months as this area is one of Florida’s best crappie catching areas!

Do yourself and the small shop owners a favor, stop buy and spend a few bucks at one of these shops. Tell them you read about them in the Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine local section.