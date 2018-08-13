Recreational fishing is a thriving industry. In 2015, nearly nine million American recreational saltwater anglers took 61 million fishing trips generating $63 billion in sales impacts, NOAA Fisheries reveals. If you love coastal fishing in your spare time, you’ve probably wondered whether it’s possible to make money from it. The answer is: yes, it is! Whether you already live on the coast and regularly fish or plan to relocate for better fishing opportunities, there are numerous ways you can earn extra cash from your favorite hobby.

Teach fishing classes

One of the most rewarding ways of making money from fishing is by teaching your skills and knowledge to others. You could teach the correct way to tie a hook and the best equipment to catch specific types of fish. Another method would to teach how to maintain your equipment. You could even teach how to prep fish to eat and the best ways to cook them. Children, in particular, are great students. Teaching can be an excellent moneymaker particularly in the summer months. This is when parents are looking for fun, educational ways to keep kids amused.

Earn Extra Cash Sell fishing supplies

If you’re a dab hand at tying your own flies, painting lures, or even building rods, why not sell your fishing supplies? You could use your own website or use eBay, Etsy, or FaceBook. You could also approach local bait and tackle or outdoors stores who may be interested in selling your products. The major bonus of this venture is it doesn’t require you to spend much money before you start reaping the financial benefits. To tie flies, for example, you only need hackle feathers, scissors, pliers, and a vice.

Catch invasive species

Many invasive fish species — such as Asian Carp, Snakeheads, and Lionfish — are currently threatening the continued existence of native fish across America. Therefore many states are now asking anglers to catch and remove these harmful species. There may even be financial compensation involved. For example, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers a $200 gift card to every angler who catches and kills a Snakehead fish.

Finally, you also have the opportunity to enter fishing contests. If you catch the biggest fish, you could win a cash prize or the latest fishing gear. National competitions offer the biggest prizes but incur higher transport costs. For information on the next available contest, check online or in local sporting shops.