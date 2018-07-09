Miami is famous for many reasons, from its world-famous beaches and sizzling fine weather, to its pulsating nightlife and its glitzy neighborhood. It is also a hotbed of sports, with the city boasting an incredibly rich sporting culture highlighted by its globally known professional teams. These include the Miami Heat, whose titles in 2012 and 2013 put them in a rarefied group as one of only a handful of teams to have ever won back-to-back championships. Then there is the Miami Dolphins, proud owners of the lone unbeaten season in NFL history, capped off by winning Super Bowl VII over the Washington Redskins. While these teams draw in people from across the country, many visitors are now coming to Miami to participate in sport fishing.

The city’s expansive coastlines and tropical waters make it the perfect location for fishing. More and more people, including NBA players as Uproxx recently reported, are embracing the sport and the numerous benefits that come with it. As we explained in “Why Fishing Is Different”, fishing has many positive benefits, including the creation of wonderful memories.

With all that in mind, here are 5 great sport fishing spots along Miami’s coastline that will help you create your own great memories:

Biscayne Bay

We’ve already featured the beautiful Biscayne Bay where you can go fishing pretty much all year round — even in the winter when sea trout, barracuda, grouper, snapper, mackerel, and Tarpon are aplenty. Permit fish, redfish, and bonefish can be found in Biscayne Bay too. The area can be accessed via the Everglades and is an ideal site for flats fishing.

Haulover Park Beach

The white sand beaches of the city are absolutely great not only for swimming and surfing, but also for fishing. That being said, Haulover Park Beach is a must-see fishing spot to explore with its extended stretch — 1.5 miles to be exact — of undeveloped beach. Located in metropolitan Miami just off Collins Avenue, this beach also features a jetty that gives anglers access to deeper water. A fair warning, though: a portion of Haulover Park Beach is duly recognized by the Miami-Dade County government as a nude beach. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Blackpoint Marina

Blackpoint Marina is definitely one spot to check out as it has a jetty that extends 1.5 miles into the bay for casting. Located near Biscayne National Park, this prime fishing spot is the largest public marina in Miami, and it is home to an impressive variety of saltwater species, among them snook, tarpon, and bonefish. Fishers can then unwind after a day’s worth of fishing by feasting at the dockside restaurant and bar. The marina also has grills, spacious picnic pavilions, bikeways, and even jogging trails.

Matheson Hammock Park

Known for its distinctive man-made atoll pool, Matheson Hammock Park is a favorite among locals, as the tides of Biscayne Bay ensure that the site has a seemingly endless supply of mullet, snapper, and snook in the shallow waters. Fishing under the bridge on the right side of the park just past the tollgate is worth trying as well, as it is one of the park’s more famous fishing sites. As an added bonus, Matheson Hammock Park, according to CBS Miami happens to be one of seven Miami-Dade Parks designated as a Heritage Park in recognition of its cultural, historical, and recreational contributions to the city.

South Pointe Park

This great fishing spot situated at the southern end of the famed Miami Beach offers a productive fishing pier as well as much-needed shore access. Once a fading South Beach fishing location, South Pointe Park was renovated in 2013, with special emphasis in restoring and extending South Pointe Pier. It was reopened in 2014, and reviews from U.S. News indicate that the makeover had been a certified success.