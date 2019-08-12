Snapper Slapper Results 2019

The 2019 Palms Snapper Slapper Tournament on July 13thwas the first weekend of the snapper season. It was met with good weather and some really big snapper. 57 boats competed for cash and prizes. Congratulations to Jonathan Moran who topped the leaderboard with a 23.19 lb mule. All of the top 10 fish were over 20 pounds. Jr angler Ty Alteiri won the Jr. Angler division with a 16.65 and took home a great fishing rod and gift cards to his favorite fishing stores. Keadie Alteiri topped the lady angler category at 20.61. First Responder category was won by Mark Osteen with a 15.36 and our military angler Mike Coulter with a 17.

The Jr. Angler Winner Ty Altieri with a 16.65 Lady Angler Keadie Altieri with a 20.61 and the Team Money Shot with a 7thplace finish and a 20.92 . The Altieri family getting it done.

Johnathan Moran on board the West Marine Blackfin enjoyed his day at the Palms Snapper Slapper Tournament with a 23.19. 1stPlace winner and a nice $4000 plus the TWT $1325.

Bruce Hall (weigh master) and Keadie Altieri (Lady Angler winner) with her 20.61 snapper.