South County Inshore & Freshwater: Jan. 2021

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer



Happy New Year! Hopefully 2021 goes a lot smoother than the last one. No matter what, there is some great fishing going on. In the salt, keep an eye on the wind and take any opportunity you can to get out on the beach. Look for birds diving and fish breaking the surface. A silver spoon or crippled herring are two of my favorite lures for locating fish.

Mackerel, bluefish, jacks, and ladyfish are all very cooperative and some days bites come on every cast. Do not hesitate to send a ladyfish out on a heavier rod for a chance at a spinner shark.

The freshwater bite can change a lot this time of the year depending on cold fronts. Clown knifefish do not seem to be as affected by temps as much as peacocks. Largemouth bass, sunshine bass, and catfish should continue to chew great as well.



