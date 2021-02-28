South County Inshore & Freshwater: March 2021

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer

Springtime has arrived and hopefully the mullet and other bait is right behind. This month tends to be pretty windy but if you go fishing anyways, chances are you will be rewarded. I like to net some big mullet first thing in the morning. The bigger, the better and fish them on sea walls and around the inlets looking for giant jacks and snook. Big top waters have been known to get some attention early and late in the day also. Nearshore reefs will produce kingfish, blackfin tuna, and a few mahi. If you search hard enough you should be able to find some small white baits to feed them.

The freshwater scene will start firing up this month, although there will be times when the peacocks have zero interest as they are more focused on breeding. Live shiners will certainly be your ticket to fast action although shiny jerk baits and even some top waters will produce too. On days when it is cool or if you find colder water temps, I suggest fishing deeper with large build small crank baits first in the middle of the lake. That has produced some impressive catches of sunshine bass, largemouth bass, peacock, and clown knifefish.

I know that I sound like a broken record on the subject but keep in mind how important it is for the peacocks to have a successful spawn and picking them off a bed while they are guarding eggs or fry is not very ethical or sportsman like. We must do our part for future generations.

Good luck out there and I hope everyone is having a great start to the year!

www.swamptosea.com • 561-503-0848