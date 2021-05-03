South County Inshore & Freshwater: May 2021

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer

May is possibly one of the most diverse months we have, as well as the start of the summer season. There is bait on the beach, bait in the ICW, and fish all around looking to eat them. First thing to do after clearing the inlet would be to check the jetty and the beach for a school of pilchards or sardines. Load up the wells and head offshore. If you’re early and it’s pretty slick, running out to look for dolphin first thing is always a great idea. Next, I usually head into a couple hundred feet of water to check for blackfin tuna, followed by another move further inshore for king fish, bonito, and cero mackerel. If offshore is rough, there should be solid schools of tarpon and snook in the inlets and even some on the beach.

My main tactic is live chumming and then throwing a fly, artificial, or any type of live bait.

In the freshwater you will find peacocks and largemouth around just about every dock that you fish. I like to start the morning off throwing top waters, and then move on to jerk baits or an unweighted fluke. Live bait will get you hooked up quickly. If you are using shiners from the store, keep in mind that the water in the lake is a lot warmer than the water in your bucket and you will need to acclimate your bait before you use it, or it will die of shock. If you find flowing water, try pitching a small jerk bait like a Pin’s Minnow or a Crappie Jig to see if you can hook a sunshine bass; they are strong fighters and if you like eating freshwater fish, they are one of the better choices from the lake.

www.swamptosea.com • 561-503-0848