South County Inshore & Freshwater: Oct. 2020

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer

We survived through the summer and we have gotten to one of the best months of the year for fishing. I believe that to be the case for freshwater, saltwater, or anywhere in the country that you go.

The weather is beautiful, big bait is plentiful, and the monsters that love to eat them are not far behind. This month I would look to the beach when the wind allows it to find big schools of mullet between Stuart and Fort Lauderdale. Snook, sharks, jacks, and big tarpon will be all around. A lot of times you can find the same action in the intracoastal and inlets.

On the freshwater side just about everything should work with live bait and artificial. I like to fish a top water early in the morning and then start moving around the main lakes as the sun comes up, fishing humps and brush piles. Suspending jerk baits and deep diving crank baits should catch you a variety of fish.

Don’t be surprised to catch the Palm Beach freshwater slam (clown, bass, peacock, sunshine) on artificial bait this time of year. Good luck out there!

Capt. Patrick Smith

