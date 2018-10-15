South Shore Tampa Bay By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

Over two decades ago, we incorporated Ana Banana Fishing Company in North Hutchinson Island Florida. In 1999, we moved to Apollo Beach Florida and started chartering full time. Our son Joseph was one year old and our daughter Brooke was born four years later. We’ve had our ups and downs. Some of our downs were red tide, fish kills, oil spills, record cold snaps, hurricanes, recessions, tornado’s, chemical/toxic spills, several different resort and marina owners changing hands at Little Harbor, EPA area seagrass closures, Homeland Security area restrictions, manatee area restrictions and several other personal and professional trials and tribulations. Some ups were Ana Banana Kids Fishing Camps and Derbys, being featured on several TV and radio shows, clinics at fishing and boat shows, displayed in many magazines and newspapers, several tournament wins, placements; and, I even became Honorary Mayor of Apollo Beach. One thing that stayed constant was chartering. No matter what we were up against, we overcame adversity as a family. Fishing is our passion and we live to hunt gamefish and put our clients on them for the memories of a lifetime.

After many years of chartering in Tampa Bay, we have decided to expand Ana Banana’s operations to the Florida Keys. On October 1, 2018, Ana Banana Fishing Company will offer charters out of Marathon, Florida too. We will have a fleet of different sized boats from 21 feet to 45 feet. We offer reef, wreck, flats, deep sea, big game, spearfishing, diving, snorkeling, lobstering, bully netting, bow fishing, night fishing, overnight excursions, bar hopping, shelling, eco tours, dolphin/manatee/bird watching, shark/stingray feeding and sunset booze cruises.

We’ll target sailfish, wahoo, tuna, swordfish, dolphin, marlin, cobia, tripletail, amber jack, kingfish, tarpon, grouper, snapper, tilefish, shark, snook, redfish, permit, pompano, bonefish, barracuda, sea trout, hogfish, flounder and many more species. It’s always been our dream to live and fish in the Florida Keys. I was born near there and fished the Keys all of my life. Grandpa John captained the Flamingo Bell down there for over 40 years, and we even celebrated our honeymoon in the Florida Keys. It’s good timing to make our move, because I turn 50 in January. Our son, Master Captain JoJo Brandenburg and his fiancé Master Captain Quinlyn Haddon have started their own charter company in Tampa Bay. They will also be chartering Ana Banana Fishing Company clients. Hopefully, JoJo and Quin and our grandson Atlas will join us in the Keys soon. JoJo and Quin will continue my weekly fishing column in the Observer News and the monthly forecast in Coastal Angler Magazine.

We want to thank our loyal readers, fishing clients, local anglers, business owners/workers, friends and family for all your trust and support. We want to recognize some businesses and individuals who have helped us shape Ana Banana Fishing Company over the years: Chuck Atkins Coastal Angler Magazine, Chere Simmons Observer News, The Dickman Family, Captain Brian Lemelin of Optimis Charters, Linda Cook Bayside Living Magazine, Beagle, Meagan and Jesse Alafia Marine, Clear Channel, 1250am WHNZ, Greg, Steve, Mark and Robert Bob’s Machine Shop, Mike Mahoney TA Mahoney, John Olivera Power Pole, Mustad Hooks, Penn rod/reels, Granowitz’s Circles Restaurant, Lands’ End Marina, Hooks Bar and Grill, Rose and Rose RnD Tackle, JC Bait Shop of Apollo Beach, Maurice Ruskin Bait n Tackle, Bobby Ramey All Steel, Little Harbor Resort, Julie Village Marina, Robert Newhart Sunset Grill, Sanchez Brothers, Hanson Boats, Yamaha Outboards, Robby Golden JP Frog, Tim Salisbury United We Stand, Captains Bill and Billy Miller of Lucky Strike/Hooked on Fishing, Stephen Warenchak our web master, Don and Rebecca Dingman Hook The Future, Jon and Gina Brunson Addicted to the Outdoors, Bruce at West Marine Apollo Beach, Shawn Haverfield The Docks, Robin Conely at National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Mary and Martha House, Col John McDaniel’s WWIA, MacDill AF Base, Dave Rigner Hillsborough County Marine Sheriff’s Department, Mike Hillsborough County Marine Safety Division, Dr.Hueter Mote Marine Laboratories, Tracy Cannon Southshore signs, Southshore Chamber.