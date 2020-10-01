South West Florida Freshwater Scene

Capt. Roan zumFelde

October is one of my all-time favorite months to fish in SWFL. Salt or fresh it is just one of those times where you cannot go wrong. A little cooler temperatures and still light people pressure on the water equates to some great fishing. Hope everyone is being careful and staying Covid Free.

We are going to start out on Lake Trafford this month. Talking to Ski Oleski, at Trafford Marine he thinks Mid October and into November is going to be excellent. All things considered it has been a pretty good summer for them. Flipping and pitching worms or creature baits will still reign supreme, but the long anticipated top water bite should come on in a big way. Water levels will be dropping and the fish should get more accessible to top-water plugs, and flies. The old tried and true baits still work: The Devils Horse, Bangolure, and the Tiny Torpedo. Fly selection should include various top-water poppers and muddlers and of course the new and improved Uncle Foamy if you are looking for a trophy on fly.

The Everglades Canals are still going to be having issues with high water but some canals like The Miami and L28 (access point Hwy 41) should start picking up this month. You will always catch some bass and cichlids using small plastic worms rigged Texas style, so you can cast or pitch them into the deeper cover. Fly fishing these canals should get a little better especially if our night time temps start to decrease. I would still suggest early or late afternoons. If there is a good amount of water flowing over the earthen dams on L28, then the peacocks should gang up at the mouths of each. Small jigs and Clouser Minnow type flies cast up close to the water runoff and worked into the deeper water should catch them pretty well. Almost all of the canals in our area have tons of fish in them. One of my favorite canals to fish is along Immokalee Road in North Naples. They even mow the sides for you so you don’t have to trudge through a jungle. Good places to start are along any of the weirs where water is running. Check out anywhere there are man-made structures along this canal they usually concentrate fish. But just about anywhere along the canal can be good. I have caught: snook, tarpon, bass, and cichlids in this canal from time to time. It is usually easier to fish with two people if you want to keep working along the canal. You just keep working your vehicle east on the access road. I would suggest having both a fresh and saltwater license just to stay out of trouble. Come visit Mike and me at Mike’s Bait House and Indian Pass Outfitters and we can talk fishing. We carry a full line of tackle including: fly fishing needs and both saltwater and freshwater gear, food, drink, and bait. Thanks and good fishing. Roan z

