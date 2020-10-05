Paddle Power in October 2020

It is common knowledge to anyone who has lived on in central Florida for more than a few months that our little slice of heaven has no seasons. Or does it? I say yes! If you are thinking of seasons in the traditional sense of spring, fall, autumn, or winter – you will be sadly disappointed as it seems to only go from real hot (summer) to kind-of hot (winter).

The changing of seasons doesn’t square up with our climate that falls on the edge of sub-tropical and temperate zones, with a considerable slide to the sub-tropical side of that edge over the last handful of years. For an angler to appreciate changes in season for our area one must forget about cooling temperatures or warming trends and instead take a look at our readily available “nature” that surrounds us. Some more tropical species of fish head south and become less of a daily event and lean to the side of an unexpected treat. While other species of fish that prefer cooler water arrival to spend their winter. The amount of birds from ducks to wading birds and more, swell to amazing numbers when north winds and cold fronts chill their summertime homes.

Great migrations and relocations happen in the animal world on schedules that stay relatively constant year in and year out. This gives anglers the “seasons” they look forward to! Cobia and tripletail in spring, summer tarpon, winter black drum, spring sea trout, and many more have us dreaming of what will come. As kayak anglers paying attention to what your target species are throughout the year, it is imperative to success. Understanding the ebb and flow of those “seasons” takes time and some investigation on your part. That knowledge will have you ready to tackle all our top predators. Preparing for something as challenging as the summer beach tarpon run is a month’s long endeavor. Not only will understanding other fish seasons help you to prepare, but it will also help you get the last of a good thing. Some of my favorite fishing is our summer tarpon and snook! Understanding how those fish react to cooler water temperatures and shorter days can extend your catching as it cools. Most of your action with these two specific targets comes in those hot months, but some well-placed adventures this month can have you on some hot action before the slower cool months settle in. So, forget about those seasons all our friends in the north rave about and get on some of our fishy seasons here at home.