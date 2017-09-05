Paddle Power in September

September is here and the kayak fishing opportunities are numerous.

The beaches are swarming with bait and large fish. The end of summer

weather patterns are calm and hand launching boats from the surf will

be easier this month, so hit it before the fall season builds the seas. The

mullet run will no doubt be kicking off too. Be on the lookout for steady

days of rain and/or tropical disturbances this time of year as a sign of

swollen outflows dumping into the river, and some fast-paced fishing for

a great mixed bag of river fighters. The bull redfish will will be actively

looking to push up shallow and feed for a moment. Then return to

cruising along features like drop-offs and edges. Cut crab, mullet, and

lady fish will get picked up on heavy gear if soaked on these edges and

drops, or you might sight one as it feeds a bit shallower and opt to cast a

Slayer Inc SSTxl or even top water baits to get a strike. These mature fish

are in pre-spawn mode and will be prevalent through fall. Big females

are looking to put on weight and crushing anything in their path.

The beaches have been hot over the past few months with reports of

cobia, kingfish, sharks, and plenty of huge tarpon for kayakers willing to

put in the time and effort. Satellite Beach, South Cocoa Beach, and Playa

Linda Beach have all been hot at one time or another. With most game

fish focusing on the menhaden (aka. pogies), so should you. Seeing

the large dark masses with fish busting and birds diving is best before

launching, and some good dock recon can help you find close fish. Also,

be on the lookout for those bigger mullets to move in mass. When that is

happening the mullet (large 8-12inch) make a great trolling bait. Tackle

in the 15-20lb. range is great, and can be trolling or spin gear. I like to

snatch-hook or castnet a few pogies from the pod. Then have a standard

“kingfish live bait rig” ready to accept the trolling bait, unless tarpon

is your only target. For tarpon use a 6/0 to 8/0 circle hook. I do this

until baited up and then begin slow trolling/paddling around the bait

pods. Large lipped plugs designed for trolling also work really well off

the beaches when pulled at a steady pace. As always, it’s a big ocean

be smart and stay visible to all vessels don’t assume they see your lowprofile

kayak.