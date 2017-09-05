Paddle Power in September

September is here and the kayak fishing opportunities are numerous.
The beaches are swarming with bait and large fish. The end of summer
weather patterns are calm and hand launching boats from the surf will
be easier this month, so hit it before the fall season builds the seas. The
mullet run will no doubt be kicking off too. Be on the lookout for steady
days of rain and/or tropical disturbances this time of year as a sign of
swollen outflows dumping into the river, and some fast-paced fishing for
a great mixed bag of river fighters. The bull redfish will will be actively
looking to push up shallow and feed for a moment. Then return to
cruising along features like drop-offs and edges. Cut crab, mullet, and
lady fish will get picked up on heavy gear if soaked on these edges and
drops, or you might sight one as it feeds a bit shallower and opt to cast a
Slayer Inc SSTxl or even top water baits to get a strike. These mature fish
are in pre-spawn mode and will be prevalent through fall. Big females
are looking to put on weight and crushing anything in their path.
The beaches have been hot over the past few months with reports of
cobia, kingfish, sharks, and plenty of huge tarpon for kayakers willing to
put in the time and effort. Satellite Beach, South Cocoa Beach, and Playa
Linda Beach have all been hot at one time or another. With most game
fish focusing on the menhaden (aka. pogies), so should you. Seeing
the large dark masses with fish busting and birds diving is best before
launching, and some good dock recon can help you find close fish. Also,
be on the lookout for those bigger mullets to move in mass. When that is
happening the mullet (large 8-12inch) make a great trolling bait. Tackle
in the 15-20lb. range is great, and can be trolling or spin gear. I like to
snatch-hook or castnet a few pogies from the pod. Then have a standard
“kingfish live bait rig” ready to accept the trolling bait, unless tarpon
is your only target. For tarpon use a 6/0 to 8/0 circle hook. I do this
until baited up and then begin slow trolling/paddling around the bait
pods. Large lipped plugs designed for trolling also work really well off
the beaches when pulled at a steady pace. As always, it’s a big ocean
be smart and stay visible to all vessels don’t assume they see your lowprofile
kayak.