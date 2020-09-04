Paddle Power in September 2020

September swarms with bait and Space Coast kayak fishing opportunities are numerous. The beaches are alive with bait and large pelagic fish following nearby. The end of summer calm wave patterns make it easier to hand launch boats from the surf this month, so hit it before the fall season builds the seas. Be on the lookout for steady days of rain and/or tropical disturbances this time of year as a sign of swollen outflows dumping into the river. This will be some of the best and possibly the last bit of wide open juvenile tarpon fishing as the cool down is soon to come sending them scurrying for their wintertime hangouts. There is no date for when the tarpon action will subside but when it does. You will be in for a long wait until the water warms back up and they become prevalent next summer.

Port Canaveral holds the most kayak-friendly flounder waters for those who are just waiting to catch some flat fish for dinner. Be mindful of the security rules, have all your safety equipment, and enjoy. In the Port, focus on the jetties, locks, drop offs, and docks/pilings. The west boat ramp will give you access to the locks, drawbridge, west basin, and the south side seawalls. The east (Jetty) boat ramp will put you around the Jetty’s, south side docks/ wharfs, Rinker docks, and Morton Salt docks. In most situations, dragging a 3-6in. finger mullet or mud minnow along the bottom with a fish finder rig will put flat fish in your cooler. The fish finder rig is built by placing an appropriate size egg sinker to hold bottom on your main line followed by a barrel swivel. Finish it off with 12 inches of 30lb. mono and a 1/0 to 2/0 short shank J-hook. Pin your bait by the lips, and a live shrimp will also work in a pinch. If live bait is not your kayak fishing style, then try a buck tail jig paired with a strip bait. For buck tail jigs colors like white, chartreuse work best. Fresh strip baits of mullet, jack, or flounder belly sweeten the deal. Work it back slowly, and with all flounder fishing, be prepared to lose tackle. Work all drop-offs and changes in the bottom composition. Contact Captain Alex Gorichky at 321.480.3255 to book your trip for these and other exciting Space Coast game fish. Experienced and beginner anglers, from kids to seniors, can enjoy kayak fishing. Fully rigged Hobie Mirage Drive fishing kayaks available or bring your own!