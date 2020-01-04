Spearfishing 2020

by Rick Bennett

The water clarity in January in SW Florida is usually noticeably clearer than most other months. Bay and river water that is normally stained dark brown from leaves and rain runoff, is now clean and clear. Coupled with the colder weather, which pushes many species of fish closer to shore and into the bay and river, January is a great month to go spearfishing. Besides the offshore ledges, wrecks and artificial reefs, there are several inshore rockpiles, bridges, and docks that provide the structure on which fish congregate.

The current restrictions against keeping any snook, trout, or redfish, make an afternoon of spearing sheepshead, snapper and hogfish a welcomed opportunity to bring home some fish for eating. The same size and bag limits still apply, but spearing has many unique dimensions. For one thing, a fish does not need to be hungry to get speared, it only needs to be in range. Also, by getting in the water you can learn so much about the type of structure that attracts fish, their exact location, size, and numbers. Later when you fish these same areas with a hook and line, the lessons learned by seeing things with your own eyes will help you visualize where the fish will be and the best way to present the bait to them effectively.

Not all the aspects of spearing are in the sportsman’s favor; being in the water with the fish also poses some additional risks. The water can be very cold and the current or tide must always be considered. A wetsuit will provide some level of warmth and after removing your weight belt, the wetsuit will also provide flotation. It is highly advisable to always dive with a buddy and in many cases, to leave an additional person in the boat to help ensure that all divers can get back to the boat when needed. When in the water, you are no longer the top of the food chain. The shark that bit your tarpon in half last June may still be nearby, so remain aware of your surroundings at all times and you may also want to remove injured fish from the water soon after spearing them to reduce the chance of attracting sharks. Shark attacks are rare, so any encounters you have will most likely be a treasured memory, but use caution.

My family and I have found spearfishing to be a fun and productive challenge that combines the exercise and beauty of diving with the thrill and satisfaction of harvesting wild game in its natural environment.