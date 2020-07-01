Spiced Rum III Fishing Team Wins Multiple Awards at Palm Beach Meat Mayhem Tournament

By Sherri Beswick Contributing Writer

Our Spiced Rum III Fishing Team fished the Palm Beach Meat Mayhem Tournament and finished 2nd Place overall with a 33.20 lb. kingfish. We also won Top 4 Fish Aggregate, Top 2 Fish Aggregate, Kettle of Fish, Big Kingfish, Top Lady, Top Veteran, Top Senior & Top SKA. We started out fishing in Fort Pierce because we had heard there was a good bite there the day before. The bite was slow, and we only caught a 17 lb. kingfish. We made the decision to make a run back south and around noon and caught the 33 lb. kingfish. Our team was very excited since we had not heard of a good bite from anywhere north or south. We later caught a 27 lb. fish in the same area which brought us to a 3 fish total weight of 77.7 lbs., which turned out to be a lucky number for us! The total winnings for the day was over $25,000. I could not do this without my hard working crew and our generous sponsors. Spiced Rum III Team Members include Bill Wummer, Sherri Beswick, Freddie Joseph, Mike Lomastro, Peter Testa, Howard Tuman, and Christian Long.

Sponsors: Tuppen’s Marine, Yamaha Outboards, Contender Boats, Loadmaster Trailers, Humminbird, Cannon Downriggers, Gill Media, Admiral Nelson’s Rum, Deep Eddy Vodka, JUNO BAIT, AtlasTrax, Total MD, Ocean-Tamer Marine Bean Bags, XGeneration Rods , Marine Electronic Solutions, Inc, “Gordon & Partners, Kluch Apparel, Airmar Technology, Sailfish Marina, Caddycan, Native Boyz, JL Audio, Connley Fishing, Salt Life, Canvas & Towers and Latham Marine.