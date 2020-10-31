Joe Sheaffer

The fall in SWFL means redfish are showing up in schools and tend to be more aggressive. There are many different techniques and lure presentations that can be successful in getting redfish to participate, but one lure that many go to during this time of year is a spoon. It seems every angler has a certain spoon, color, different ways to rig it, most effective ways to retrieve it and many other strategies. Since I have only lived here for four years, I have been behind the curve ball on how best to use this lure, but I have figured out a few things that have helped me be successful.

These are a few keys that have helped me catch fish using this lure:

1.) I typically use a Gold Spoon, usually a ¼ -½ oz, depending on wind, current, and depth. I have used many different makes and models and have had success with each.

2.) I usually tie the spoon to my leader with a loop knot and have had no issues with line twist.

3.) I like to make long casts; this really makes a difference especially with schooling fish.

4.) A simple steady retrieve has been most effective for me; it seems if I try to make the spoon do more with twitches or faster retrieves, it isn’t as effective.

5.) I don’t attach anything to the spoon and the only thing I add is an attractant like Procure. I’m not sure how much it helps, but it doesn’t hurt.

One last thing, I have caught many snook, trout and other species with this lure, so it can be an effective all-around presentation. The spoon is definitely a very effective lure and I would encourage you to give it a try anytime, but especially during the fall when the Reds are schooled up. Good luck and keep casting.