St. Augustine Inshore

2017 August Fishing Forecast…

This time of year all kinds of tough fighting fish show up just outside our inlets and along the coastline. We’ve had some serious thermo clines along the beach but as August approaches the beach water temperatures should stabilize and allow for the bait and the predatory fish to show back up in a big way. Tarpon and kingfish will be the main focus but also be on the lookout for all types of sharks, huge jacks, spanish macs, bonita, and so many more. If you are looking for some drag-screaming action then heading to the beach might be your ticket this late summer. The inshore bite is hot as well with redfish and trout giving chase to early morning top-water lures. No matter where you’re fishing the bite can get tough during the heat of the day so getting out when it’s coolest will give you the best results.

I like to start at first light when fishing the beaches this time of year. Start looking for flipping pogies or mullet as soon as you clear the inlet. Take your time and take a good hard look at each bait pod. Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the bait to be crashed but when you see it you’ll know that something big is on the feed. When targeting tarpon around the bait pods I like to use 40lb test braided main line with a long (about 10ft) 40lb-test mono leader attached to a heavier tippet in the 60-80lb range. Tie on a 6/0 to 12/0 circle hook depending on bait size and free-line a pogy along the edges of the bait. If the fish aren’t interested try adding some weight to the rig to get your bait down under the pod. Sometimes that makes all the difference. Another great way to find some tarpon is to get behind the shrimp boats. Wait for the shrimpers to toss their bycatch overboard. Sometimes the tarpon and sharks will come up right away but don’t be afraid to wait around awhile if nothing pops up immediately. Some of the best shrimp boat bycatch bites I’ve seen have been when I waited awhile for the feeding frenzy to begin.

Just like the beach fishing I like to get on the water early this time of year for the inshore/backcountry stuff. This is a great time to toss your favorite top-water plugs for reds and trout. If the tide is high, find a good grass line and cast your plug parallel down the bank. If the tide is low, try fishing the oyster shell banks along the ICW. These areas will hold a ton of bait at low tide this time of year and you can bet the reds and trout will be holding there too. Also the flounder can be found at the same places you’ll be finding the reds and trout. A Slayer Inc. paddle tail on a Slayer Inc. jighead is my go-to setup for flounder this time of year. A big fat mud minnow pinned to the same jighead works wonders too!

We also have some good flood tides this month. The first few floods of late summer/fall tend to be some of the best so check your tide tables and get to your favorite grass flat and look for some tailing redfish and sheepshead. A weedless rigged soft plastic or a shrimp or crab pattern fly will all work well in the flooded grass. Just remember to lead the fish and be as stealthy as possible as those super shallow fish will be on high alert