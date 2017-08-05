St. Augustine Offshore

Man is it Hot

August brings some of the warmest temperatures of the year. It also brings calm seas. So, with good conditions comes a lot of options. Bottom fishing for a variety of reef fish is my first choice. Mangrove and Vermillion snapper fishing remains good especially leading up to the full moon. The most productive depths will be from 100 to 135 feet. Mangrove are notoriously leader shy so it is a light tackle game. For leader, I use 30 to 50 pound depending on the size of the fish. Live sardines are the best but dead work as well. For the vermillion cut squid or Boston mackerel will produce plenty of tasty fillets. It always pays to have a jig rod standing by for the curious cobia that make an appearance. Any jig in the 4 to 8-ounce range will work.

On the trolling scene king Mackerel, will be abundant on the nearshore bottom out to 80 ft. Live bait will produce larger fish but for steady action it’s hard to beat the tried and proven planner and spoon combo. Always have a couple of ballyhoo in your spread as well. There are plenty of sail fish caught within 15 miles of shore in the summer months.

Whatever your target is enjoy the flat calm seas that come with this time of year.

