St. George Island Fishing Report

February is a dynamic time here on the Forgotten Coast when the water starts warms up. The bait fish, and shrimp come back towards the end of the month. If Loons are around the islands, then the bait is not back, as they are “snow” birds, but birds diving in groups or shrimps boats with nets out is a great sign. Nature will tell you when the migratory palegics are coming back into the area. Watch for butterflies. When their numbers increase, so do the bait and the monsters that chase it. Cobia, King Mackerel, Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, and Spanish Mackeral are all very popular with anglers, and will make your reels scream! While the migratory fish may not be in high numbers this time of year, this is the greatest time to catch Red Snapper and Gag Grouper close to shore. Three to four miles off shore, you can catch as many snapper as you want this time of year. Gag and some Red Grouper are right beneath them if you are on hard bottom. Mangrove Snapper, Cuberera Snapper, White Grunts, Black Sea Bass can all be caught closer to the Islands this time of year and are in season. All make excellent table fair. Don’t forget about Amberjack, which can always be found on reefs and towers 60FT+ deep. Monster Red Fish (Red Drum) can be caught 3-9 miles from the cut between the Islands drift fishing the tideline. Drift with 4 lines out. When you run into a school of breeders, it will be pandemonium.

Randy’s first fish caught offshore 12-24

New years day, captained a commercial fishing trip, Tommy Merrell caught this monster Amberjack left.

