St. Marks: November Fishing Report

What is in store for November fishing? That is always a question of mystery. All depends on the weather. Warm or cold? Better yet, how warm or how cold, and for how long? Warm will keep them on the flats. Cold will have them running for the river.

The October trout bite was good, but you needed to be in the right spot. The waters conditions have been all over the place. This month the water should be cleaner, and hold fish. Keep an eye on the water temps. If they drop into the 60’s fish the oysters, and look for fish to head to deep water. If the water temps stay in the 70’s keep cracking on the flats, with that cork and jig combo.

Redfish have been in good numbers in the St Marks area. Sometimes you can find a few slot fish on a bar, and other times bull on the flats. The best bet is to keep searching until you find them. Gold spoons and jigs will catch them. The creeks east of the lighthouse will be hot all winter. Find a creek with bait and you will find the reds!

Farther off the hill will be a great time to hunt black seabass and flounder. Take a ride offshore on a calm day and look for rocky bottom. It’s also a great time to drop a few stone crab traps. A great day on the water, stone crabs, flounder and seabass!

November can be fishing on fire, so give me a call/text and I will give you a fishing report. Book a trip and go catch fish! November sunshine is good for your soul. I have seen many of magical days on the water in November. THANK YOU JESUS

Captain Mike McNamara

St Marks Outfitters

[email protected]

850-510-7919