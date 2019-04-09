St. Marks April Fishing Report

Here we go! April is here and there have been plenty of cool fish caught already. The March bite was awesome, and we should expect this month would only get better! Warmer water temps and less wind will be the forecast of the month.

The trout bite has already started. Look for fish to move shallow on the flats this month. Remember they have to come from somewhere, so shallow flats with deepwater close by will hold fish first. It’s time to crack a cork and jig combo. Add a paddletail or jerkbait to the jig, and let them fly. Look for sand and grass mix to hold fish.

The redfish bite has also been hot. They started eating topwater in March and I expect a heavy dose of the same this month. The dark water has produced a lot of aggressive fish. The rock piles east of the lighthouse are holding fish. The grasslines west of the lighthouse are holding fish. Drop that trolling motor and work the edges with topwater or jerkbaits.

April will also see the return of pelagics to the bay. Spanish macks will be the first to show. Keep your eyes open for slashing bait and diving birds. Don’t be surprised to find a mix of drag pulling species. Also, keep an eye out for the first cobia of the season. Cobia will eat everything a trout and red will eat, but you might want to up-size your gear a notch.

Gag grouper also opens in state waters this month. Take a ride with a livewell of pinfish and grab a gag. They will be hungry this month. They love cool weather and the first pinfish sent down always get eatin!

We are booking trips this month, so give me a call/text/email and lets go catch fish!

Capt Mike Mcnamara

St. Marks Outfitters

850-510-7919