St Marks Fishing Report

I have admitted in the past that May is my favorite month to fish, but that is only if the wind doesn’t blow all month. This year I pick June. This month the wind will calm and all the fish will be here.

May trout numbers were still good. The heavy winds definitely made it harder to catch them, but in the calm hours, the trout bite was great. This month, still look for slot trout to hold in the spotty bottom areas of the bay. Look for water depths in the 4 to 6 foot zone. The water clarity should be mixed. A little dirty is perfect. Throwing corks with jigs will catch them, or switch to a jig and a jerk bait. I prefer jerk baits under the cork for bigger trout.

Redfish in June should be wide open. This month they should eat anything. Topwater early is the best redfish pattern. Find a grass line on high tide and work the edges. Jerk baits also catch redfish. Throwing both this month is a good bet. Just keep moving until you find them.

There are some big spanish macks on the flats. Trolling outside the refuge boundary is a good tactic. You will have to find a spot with little grass as possible. I prefer lipped plugs that work the top 4 feet of water. Make sure you add six inches of wire leader.

There has also been a few tarpon spotted on the lighthouse flats, and a few cobia passing through. Keep a big spinning rod ready if you want to pull on a big fish!

June is a great month to take the kids fishing. Summer break is here, and there are plenty of hungry fish. The sharks just arrived, and they pull drag! If you need a kid trip this month call/text/email me and lets go catch stuff!

SCALLOP SEASON OPENS IN JULY, BOOK YOUR TRIP SOON!